HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments (2638) Price Target Decreased by 8.83% to 5.88

The average one-year price target for HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments (2638) has been revised to 5.88 / share. This is an decrease of 8.83% from the prior estimate of 6.45 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.65 to a high of 7.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from the latest reported closing price of 4.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2638 is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 145,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 26,691K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,442K shares, representing a decrease of 10.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 6.86% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,600K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 9.23% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,156K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,420K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 10.34% over the last quarter.

EWH - iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF holds 7,250K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,502K shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 14.73% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 6,633K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,593K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 18.74% over the last quarter.

