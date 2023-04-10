HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments (2638) Price Target Decreased by 7.53% to 6.45

The average one-year price target for HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments (2638) has been revised to 6.45 / share. This is an decrease of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 6.98 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.65 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.25% from the latest reported closing price of 5.11 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVI - WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund N holds 1,328K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 20.14% over the last quarter.

JNBAX - JPMorgan Income Builder Fund holds 767K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 0.07% over the last quarter.

PQIN - PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF holds 85K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIMPX - Global Strategist Portfolio Class I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 17.86% over the last quarter.

SGMAX - SIIT Global Managed Volatility Fund holds 2,323K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing a decrease of 43.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2638 by 30.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2638 is 0.04%, a decrease of 25.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 144,889K shares.

