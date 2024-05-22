News & Insights

HK Electric Investments AGM: Resolutions Passed

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

HK Electric Investments & HK Electric Investments (HK:2638) has released an update.

In the recent annual general meeting of HK Electric Investments, all resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by the unitholders of both the Trust and the Company, including the reception of audited financial statements and the re-election of directors. The appointment of KPMG as Auditor was also confirmed with near-unanimous support, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s governance.

