HK digital bank Mox to break even towards end of next year, says StanChart CEO

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

November 02, 2022 — 12:18 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters

HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered STAN.L chief executive Bill Winters said on Wednesday its majority-owned Hong Kong digital bank Mox will break even towards end of next year or early 2024.

Winters was speaking on a panel at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Financial Leaders' Investment Summit.

