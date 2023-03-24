HK bourse frames new listing rules for specialist tech firms

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

March 24, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Updates with detail on new listing rules

March 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, said on Friday it had framed new listing rules for specialist technology companies in the region that would be effective from March 31.

The bourse operator said it would welcome applications under the new listing rules from issuers operating in five frontier industries.

"The new economy sector is rapidly changing the way in which we live and work, and this new route to market will support some of the most innovative and progressive companies of the future," HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.