HK bourse frames new listing rules for specialist tech firms

Updates with detail on new listing rules

March 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, said on Friday it had framed new listing rules for specialist technology companies in the region that would be effective from March 31.

The bourse operator said it would welcome applications under the new listing rules from issuers operating in five frontier industries.

"The new economy sector is rapidly changing the way in which we live and work, and this new route to market will support some of the most innovative and progressive companies of the future," HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said.

