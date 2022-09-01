HK bourse asks Evergrande to rule out risks to management integrity after overhaul

Adds background

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong has asked debt-laden China Evergrande Group 3333.HK to mitigate any risk to management integrity as part of the steps towards a resumption in stock trading, the company said on Thursday.

The guidance comes weeks after the property developer's chief executive and finance head stepped down following a probe that found they were involved in siphoning loans secured by the property services unit to the company.

The property services unit, Evergrande Property Services 6666.HK, was also issued a similar guidance by the bourse.

The company has also been asked to conduct a review to show it has the required internal mechanisms to ensure it will meet listing compliance regulation.

