HK Asia Holdings Warns of 91% Profit Drop

HK Asia Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant 91% drop in profits for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the same period last year. This decline is attributed to reduced retail sales in Hong Kong and increased customer discounts due to competitive pressures. Investors are urged to approach with caution as the company prepares to release its interim results.

