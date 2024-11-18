HK Asia Holdings Schedules Key Board Meeting

HK Asia Holdings Limited (HK:1723) has released an update.

HK Asia Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the possibility of paying an interim dividend. This meeting could have significant implications for investors, as decisions made could impact stock valuations and shareholder returns.

