HK Asia Holdings Releases Interim Financial Results

November 28, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

HK Asia Holdings Limited (HK:1723) has released an update.

HK Asia Holdings Limited has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showcasing its financial performance compared to the same period in 2023. The interim report, compliant with Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, will be made available to shareholders through various means. Investors and stakeholders can access detailed insights into the company’s financial health via the Stock Exchange and company websites.

