HK Asia Holdings Announces Key Board Reshuffle

HK Asia Holdings Limited (HK:1723) has released an update.

HK Asia Holdings Limited announced significant board changes effective November 29, 2024, with Mr. Shiao Hei Lok Herod resigning as an independent non-executive director and Ms. Cheung Yuet Ngo Flora stepping into a non-executive director role. Additionally, Mr. Fok Kam Chau has been appointed as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. These changes reflect a strategic shift in the company’s leadership structure.

