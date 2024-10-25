HK Acquisition Corp. to Become Synagistics Limited

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. is set to undergo significant changes as it completes its De-SPAC transaction, with the company’s name changing to Synagistics Limited. This transition, expected to finalize on October 30, 2024, will see new trading arrangements on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors should stay informed as the company navigates regulatory requirements for this strategic move.

