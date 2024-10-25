News & Insights

Stocks

HK Acquisition Corp. to Become Synagistics Limited

October 25, 2024 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. is set to undergo significant changes as it completes its De-SPAC transaction, with the company’s name changing to Synagistics Limited. This transition, expected to finalize on October 30, 2024, will see new trading arrangements on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors should stay informed as the company navigates regulatory requirements for this strategic move.

For further insights into HK:7841 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.