HK Acquisition Corp. Announces Unanimous EGM Resolution Approval

HK Acquisition Corp. has announced the successful passing of key resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting, including the approval of a Business Combination Agreement and related transactions. The resolutions received unanimous support from shareholders, with all votes cast in favor. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s strategic growth plans.

