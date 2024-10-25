News & Insights

HK Acquisition Corp. Announces Unanimous EGM Resolution Approval

October 25, 2024 — 12:41 am EDT

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. has announced the successful passing of key resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting, including the approval of a Business Combination Agreement and related transactions. The resolutions received unanimous support from shareholders, with all votes cast in favor. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s strategic growth plans.

