HK Acquisition Corp Announces Share Redemption Terms

October 27, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corporation has announced a share redemption price of HK$10.00 per SPAC Share, based on the funds in the SPAC Offering Escrow Account. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and payments to redeeming shareholders are expected within five business days following the closing date of November 6, 2024. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the completion of the De-SPAC Transaction is not guaranteed.

