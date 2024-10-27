HK Acquisition Corp. Announces De-SPAC Equity Financing

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. has announced a de-SPAC transaction involving the issuance of 80,000 Permitted Equity Financing Shares at HK$10.00 each, raising gross proceeds of HK$800,000. The proceeds will be used according to the company’s future plans as outlined in their EGM Circular. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted approval in-principle for the listing of these shares.

