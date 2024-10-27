News & Insights

Stocks

HK Acquisition Corp. Announces De-SPAC Equity Financing

October 27, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HK Acquisition Corp. (HK:7841) has released an update.

HK Acquisition Corp. has announced a de-SPAC transaction involving the issuance of 80,000 Permitted Equity Financing Shares at HK$10.00 each, raising gross proceeds of HK$800,000. The proceeds will be used according to the company’s future plans as outlined in their EGM Circular. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted approval in-principle for the listing of these shares.

For further insights into HK:7841 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.