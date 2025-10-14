Hixon Zuercher Trims $4.5 Million in Caterpillar Shares After Mixed Q2 Results

Key Points

Ohio-based Hixon Zuercher sold 10,631 shares of Caterpillar for an estimated $4.5 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represented 1.4% of the fund’s reportable AUM as of quarter-end.

After the transaction, Hixon Zuercher held 10,776 shares of Caterpillar valued at $5.1 million as of September 30.

Ohio-based Hixon Zuercher disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday that it sold 10,631 shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)for an estimated $4.5 million in the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission released on Friday, Hixon Zuercher reduced its Caterpillar position by 10,631 shares during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price in the period, was approximately $4.5 million. The fund reported holding 10,776 Caterpillar shares worth $5.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

What Else to Know

This sale reduced the Caterpillar stake to 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher’s reportable U.S. equity portfolio.

Top five holdings after the filing:

GSIE: $23.4 million (7.1% of AUM)

GSLC: $12.1 million (3.7% of AUM)

MSFT: $9.9 million (3% of AUM)

NVDA: $20 million (2.9% of AUM)

JPM: $9.6 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of Tuesday morning, Caterpillar shares were priced at $507.73, up nearly 29% over the year and outperforming the S&P 500's nearly 13% gain.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of Tuesday morning) $507.73 Market Capitalization $236.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $63.1 billion Net Income (TTM) $9.4 billion

Company Snapshot

Caterpillar offers construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and related financial products and services.

It generates revenue through equipment sales, parts and service contracts, and financial solutions such as leases and loans.

The company serves construction, mining, energy, transportation, and industrial customers globally, with a diversified client base spanning multiple sectors.

Caterpillar is a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy equipment and engines, operating at scale with over $63 billion in TTM revenue. The company's integrated business model combines equipment sales with aftermarket services and financial solutions, supporting customer needs across the full equipment lifecycle.

Foolish Take

Hixon Zuercher trimmed its Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stake in the third quarter, selling shares worth roughly $4.5 million just as the heavy equipment giant continues to navigate a soft patch in its construction and resource segments. The move follows Caterpillar’s latest earnings, released in August, which showed sales dipping 1% year-over-year to $16.6 billion and operating profit margin falling to 17.3% from 20.9% amid weaker price realization and higher manufacturing costs tied to tariffs.



Still, Caterpillar’s energy and transformation unit remained a bright spot, with sales rising 7% to $7.8 billion on robust demand from the power generation and oil and gas markets. The company also generated $3.1 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter and returned $1.5 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.



This week, Caterpillar announced plans to acquire Australian mining software firm RPMGlobal for $728 million, expanding its footprint in digital mining solutions and automation. Caterpillar shares have climbed about 4% since the announcement.

Glossary

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets required to be disclosed in regulatory filings, often U.S. equities only.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, detailing financial or operational information.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top five holdings: The five largest investments in a portfolio, ranked by market value.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specified benchmark or index over a given period.

Aftermarket services: Support and products provided after the initial equipment sale, such as maintenance, repairs, and parts.

Leases: Contracts allowing use of an asset for a set period in exchange for regular payments.

Financial solutions: Services like loans, leases, or other financing options offered to customers to support purchases.

Diversified client base: A wide range of customers from different industries or sectors, reducing reliance on any single group.

Integrated business model: A strategy combining multiple related business activities—such as sales, services, and financing—within one company.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

