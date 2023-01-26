Hive ransomware group disrupted by international law enforcement - source

US Markets

January 26, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by Sarah N. Lynch and Raphael Satter for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Hive ransomware gang has been disrupted by international law enforcement action, according to a person familiar with the matter and an announcement posted to the group's website.

A flashing message posted to Hive's page said: "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of coordinated law enforcement action taken against Hive Ransomware."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the European law enforcement organization Europol did not immediately return messages seeking comment but the person familiar with the matter said a Department of Justice announcement was coming imminently.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact details for Hive.

Hive is one of a wide range of cybercriminal groups that extort international businesses by encrypting their data and demanding massive cryptocurrency payments in return.

It is believed to be among the most active.

In an alert distributed in November, the FBI said that cybercriminals tied to Hive had victimized more than 1,300 companies worldwide and raked in approximately $100 million in ransom payments.

Brett Callow, of Canadian cybersecurity company Emsisoft, said that Hive were responsible for at least 11 incidents involving U.S. government organizations, schools, and healthcare providers last year.

"Hive is one of the most active groups around, if not the most active," he said in an email.

