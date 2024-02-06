HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) ending at $3.07, denoting a +1.99% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

The crypto currency mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 31.44% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of HIVE Digital Technologies will be of great interest to investors. On that day, HIVE Digital Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.39%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $27.2 million, indicating an 89.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.67 per share and a revenue of $108.25 million, demonstrating changes of +56.77% and +1.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HIVE Digital Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.68% lower. HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

