HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed the latest trading day at $3.31, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the crypto currency mining company had gained 7.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HIVE Digital Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 7.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.45 million, down 14.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $118.75 million, which would represent changes of +72.26% and +11.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, HIVE Digital Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

