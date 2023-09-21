HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed at $3.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the crypto currency mining company had lost 19.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HIVE Digital Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.45 million, down 14.02% from the year-ago period.

HIVE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $118.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.26% and -13.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HIVE Digital Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

