HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed at $3.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Shares of the crypto currency mining company witnessed a loss of 37.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HIVE Digital Technologies in its upcoming release. On that day, HIVE Digital Technologies is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.2 million, up 89.94% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.67 per share and a revenue of $108.25 million, representing changes of +56.77% and +1.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.68% lower. HIVE Digital Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.