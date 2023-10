HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Price Target Increased by 34.07% to 5.98

The average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) has been revised to 5.98 / share. This is an increase of 34.07% from the prior estimate of 4.46 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.84 to a high of 7.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 102.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 13.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.54%, a decrease of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.86% to 13,082K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,838K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 56.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 810.37% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,813K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 38.81% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 68.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 318.76% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,044K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 885K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 36.62% over the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, it is building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. The Company's shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, the Company believes its shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

