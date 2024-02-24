HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Price Target Increased by 33.47% to 5.17

The average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies (NasdaqCM:HIVE) has been revised to 5.17 / share. This is an increase of 33.47% from the prior estimate of 3.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.50 to a high of 7.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.22% from the latest reported closing price of 3.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 41.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.34%, a decrease of 48.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.05% to 21,217K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 4,530K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,720K shares, representing an increase of 39.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 87.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,983K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing an increase of 26.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 77.37% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,844K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,244K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 80.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 250.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,130K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 71.93% over the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, it is building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. The Company's shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, the Company believes its shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.