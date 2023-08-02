HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Price Target Increased by 26.62% to 5.52

The average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) has been revised to 5.52 / share. This is an increase of 26.62% from the prior estimate of 4.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.83 to a high of 7.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from the latest reported closing price of 5.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.52%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 14,569K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,453K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 131.42% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,891K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 166.65% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 999K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing a decrease of 188.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 65.17% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 887K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 48.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 37.70% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 861K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886K shares, representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 23.24% over the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Background Information

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company with a green energy and ESG strategy. HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, it is building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data centre facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where it sources only green energy to mine on the cloud and HODL both Ethereum and Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its ETH and BTC coin mining rewards. The Company's shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of cryptocurrencies such as ETH and BTC. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, the Company believes its shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space. HIVE traded over 2 billion shares in 2020.

