HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed the most recent trading day at $5.16, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the crypto currency mining company had gained 31.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIVE Digital Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, up 86.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.1 million, down 49.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $115.05 million. These totals would mark changes of +78.06% and +8.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 52.48% higher. HIVE Digital Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

