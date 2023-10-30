HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) closed at $2.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.16%.

The crypto currency mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.55% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.07% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.58%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HIVE Digital Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.45 million, down 14.02% from the prior-year quarter.

HIVE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $118.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.26% and +11.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. HIVE Digital Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

