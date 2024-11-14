Hive Digital price target raised to $7 from $6 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Hive Digital (HIVE) to $7 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said the company continues to deliver steady progress across the different facets of its business and said despite being lower in the broader exahash pecking order of publicly traded peers,the company has amassed a very nice BTC HODL while others have not.

