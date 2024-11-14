News & Insights

Hive Digital price target raised to $7 from $5.50 at Northland

November 14, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Northland raised the firm’s price target on Hive Digital (HIVE) to $7 from $5.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Hive self-mined 340 BTC and ended the quarter with 5.6 EH/s, while the $20M ARR target was pushed back to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024, notes the analyst, who cites improving visibility into 2025 for the firm’s raised target following the company’s quarterly report.

Read More on HIVE:

