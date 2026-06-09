HIVE COO Sells 215,000 Shares Amid Stock's 86% Surge. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Luke Rossy sold 215,000 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $854,000 on June 8, 2026.

This disposition represented 100.00% of directly held common stock holdings, as reported in the filing.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings or derivative activity associated with this filing.

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On June 8, 2026, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Chief Operating Officer Luke Rossy reported the sale of 215,000 common shares in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 215,000 Transaction value ~$854,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($3.97); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close ($3.96).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Luke Rossy's ownership in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd?

This sale reduced Rossy's direct common share holdings from 215,000 to zero.

This sale reduced Rossy's direct common share holdings from 215,000 to zero. What proportion of Rossy's holdings did this sale represent?

This transaction represented a 100.00% disposition of his direct common stock ownership as of the transaction date, according to the Form 4 filing.

This transaction represented a 100.00% disposition of his direct common stock ownership as of the transaction date, according to the Form 4 filing. Were there any indirect or derivative securities involved in this filing?

All shares were sold from direct ownership; there were no indirect entities, family trusts, or derivative securities reported in this Form 4.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; there were no indirect entities, family trusts, or derivative securities reported in this Form 4. What is the context of this sale relative to historical trading activity?

Rossy has completed three transactions since April 2026, with this sale representing the final disposition of his direct holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $297.8 million Net income (TTM) -$148.4 million Price (as of Tuesday) $3.74 1-year price change 86%

Company snapshot

HIVE operates data centers powered by green energy, with core offerings in digital currency mining, performance computing hosting, and infrastructure solutions for blockchain networks.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the mining and sale of digital currencies, as well as providing computational capacity and hosting services to distributed networks.

It serves blockchain sector participants, including cryptocurrency networks and enterprises requiring high-performance computing infrastructure.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a specialized technology firm focused on green-powered data centers and blockchain infrastructure. Its strategy leverages renewable energy to deliver scalable digital asset mining and computing services. The company's competitive edge stems from its commitment to sustainable operations and its integration within the digital currency and blockchain ecosystem.

What this transaction means for investors

Rossy sold all of his directly owned common shares, but the filing does not show him walking away from HIVE entirely. It only indicates his direct common share position fell to zero. Importantly, the filing also notes no derivative securities were reported, which means investors can't tell from this filing alone whether he holds restricted stock, performance awards, or other equity interests through separate compensation arrangements.



That distinction matters because HIVE is in the middle of a dramatic business transformation. While many investors still view it primarily as a bitcoin miner, management increasingly frames the company as an AI infrastructure and high-performance computing story. Fiscal 2026 revenue surged 158% to $297.8 million, while BUZZ high-performance computing (HPC) revenue climbed 94% to a record $19.5 million. Contracted HPC annual recurring revenue reached $35 million, and management is targeting $660 million by fiscal 2028.



Executive Chairman Frank Holmes called fiscal 2026 a "defining year," highlighting the company's expansion from 6.5 EH/s to 25.1 EH/s of mining capacity alongside growing AI operations.



For long-term investors, this filing is worth watching but probably not in isolation. After an 86% stock gain over the past year, some profit-taking is understandable. The more important question is whether HIVE can continue proving its AI infrastructure ambitions are more than just a bitcoin mining side project.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.