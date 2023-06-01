Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE) Price Target Increased by 46.47% to 5.96

The average one-year price target for Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE) has been revised to 5.96 / share. This is an increase of 46.47% from the prior estimate of 4.07 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 7.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.83% from the latest reported closing price of 4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hive Blockchain Technologies. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.55%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.39% to 14,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,453K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 131.42% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,891K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 166.65% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing a decrease of 188.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 65.51% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 893K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 887K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 48.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 41.09% over the last quarter.

