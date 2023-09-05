Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE) Price Target Decreased by 16.98% to 6.04

The average one-year price target for Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE) has been revised to 6.04 / share. This is an decrease of 16.98% from the prior estimate of 7.27 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.88 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from the latest reported closing price of 5.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hive Blockchain Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.56%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 14,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,838K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 56.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 810.37% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,813K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 21.16% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,305K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 68.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 318.76% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,044K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 20.37% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 999K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing a decrease of 188.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 65.17% over the last quarter.

