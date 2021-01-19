Cryptocurrencies

Hive Blockchain Buys 6,400 Mining Machines From Canaan to Reach 1,200 PH/s

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Chinese crypto mining machine maker Canaan saw its stock price closed at $1.98 per share, the first time since its initial public offering at a price of $9 per share last December. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company Hive Blockchain (HIVE) announced its purchase of 6,400 bitcoin mining machines from Canaan (CAN), a move that will push the company’s total hash power past its year-end goal of 1,000 PH/s.

  • Once delivered and deployed, Hive will have an estimated operating hashrate of 1,229 petahash per second (PH/s), putting the company on track to top its 2021 goal of 1,000 PH/s.
  • The order is almost double the less than the 3,500 machines Hive bought all last year.
  • Delivery and deployment of the machines is set to start in May and June with an initial shipment of 500 machines. followed by monthly deliveries of 900 machines for the rest of the year.
  • Along with its plans for continued growth, the Vancouver-based company’s market value has soared, reaching $1 billion in early January.
  • Hive shares were largely unchanged, trading around $3.04 at last check, down less than 1% from Tuesday’s open.

