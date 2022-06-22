Hitting the Road This Summer? 4 Ways to Save Money

It's common for gas prices to rise at the start of the summer, also known as prime road trip season. But this year, gas prices are pretty much out of control due to a combination of factors like the Ukraine crisis and general inflation.

If you're planning a number of trips by car this summer, you may be more motivated than ever to eke out some savings. Here's how.

1. Have your car serviced first

Planning to drive hundreds or thousands of miles this summer? You may want to get your oil changed and your tires rotated before you hit the road. Not only is that the sort of standard maintenance you should be performing anyway on your vehicle, but it could lend to more fuel-efficient driving.

2. Research gas costs

Although gas is generally expensive no matter where you go right now, prices can vary from city to city and state to state. If you're taking a road trip, do some research to see where it pays to fill up. If you're driving down the East Coast, for example, you may find that gas prices are lower in South Carolina than in North Carolina -- in which case you may want to cross that border before you hit up a gas station.

It also pays to research specific gas stations once you reach your destination. Apps like GasBuddy can help you compare prices locally to see where it makes the most sense to fill up.

3. Avoid traffic

When you're hitting the road for hours at a time, the last thing you want to do is sit in traffic. Not only is it a waste of time, but it can also constitute a waste of gas. That's why it pays to deploy tools like Waze, which can divert you around traffic-heavy roads and help you find the most efficient route to reach your destination.

4. Get the right credit card

Your credit card might offer 1.5% back at the pump. But there may be a better offer out there, like a card that rewards you with 3% cash back for fill-ups. Do some research to see which credit cards offer the best perks for drivers, and apply for the right one ahead of your first road trip so you're able to use it when you need to.

Now one thing to keep in mind is that some gas stations offer a substantial discount for paying with cash (think $0.10 off per gallon, for example). And so while it's a good idea to add a credit card to your wallet that rewards generously at the pump, you should also make sure to have cash on hand so you can snag a deal when possible.

Taking a road trip can be a fun experience, whether you're doing it solo, as a family, or with friends. And if you use these tips, you might manage to spend less to fill up your car, thereby leaving yourself with more money to spend on local eats and entertainment.

