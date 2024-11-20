HITIQ Secures Extended Deal with Premier League

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HITIQ Limited has extended its agreement with the Premier League for an additional 18 months, increasing the contract value by 60%. This partnership continues to integrate HITIQ’s advanced concussion management technology across all Premier League teams, highlighting its role in enhancing player safety. The extension underscores HITIQ’s expanding influence in elite sports and commitment to innovative solutions.

For further insights into AU:HIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.