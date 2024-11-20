News & Insights

HITIQ Secures Extended Deal with Premier League

November 20, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HITIQ Limited has extended its agreement with the Premier League for an additional 18 months, increasing the contract value by 60%. This partnership continues to integrate HITIQ’s advanced concussion management technology across all Premier League teams, highlighting its role in enhancing player safety. The extension underscores HITIQ’s expanding influence in elite sports and commitment to innovative solutions.

