HITIQ Limited Strengthens Leadership with New CMO

HITIQ Limited has announced the appointment of Chris Davis as the new Chief Marketing Officer, a strategic move aimed at enhancing the company’s global brand presence and market share in concussion management technologies. With his extensive experience in digital marketing and growth strategies, Davis will focus on expanding HITIQ’s customer base and improving brand engagement. This appointment signals HITIQ’s continued commitment to innovation and leadership in the field of brain care solutions.

