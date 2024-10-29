HitIQ Limited Prepares for Annual General Meeting

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited is preparing for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on various resolutions, including director elections and issuance of shares. The meeting will address key management personnel remuneration and other significant business items that could impact the company’s operational strategies. Investors are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions promptly to ensure their votes are counted.

For further insights into AU:HIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.