HitIQ Limited Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited is preparing for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders can appoint proxies to vote on various resolutions, including director elections and issuance of shares. The meeting will address key management personnel remuneration and other significant business items that could impact the company’s operational strategies. Investors are encouraged to submit their proxy voting instructions promptly to ensure their votes are counted.

