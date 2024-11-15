News & Insights

Stocks

HitIQ Limited Announces New Share Issuance

November 15, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for November 18, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to raise capital and expand its market presence. Investors in the ASX should watch how this development might impact HitIQ’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:HIQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.