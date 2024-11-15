HitIQ Limited Announces New Share Issuance

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 2 million fully paid ordinary shares, scheduled for November 18, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to raise capital and expand its market presence. Investors in the ASX should watch how this development might impact HitIQ’s stock value.

