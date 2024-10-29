HitIQ Limited Announces Key AGM Details for Investors

HitIQ Limited (AU:HIQ) has released an update.

HitIQ Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors Matthew Clayworth, James Barrie, and Earl Eddings. Investors will have the opportunity to evaluate the company’s financial statements and reports for the year ended June 30, 2024. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their investments and the future direction of the company.

