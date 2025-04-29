Markets
HKIT

Hitek Global Slips To Loss In FY24

April 29, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chinese IT consulting and solutions service provider Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) Tuesday announced net loss for the fiscal 2024, compared to profit last year. The results were impacted by reduced revenues, as well as one time deregistration cost, compared to the prior year.

The company reported annual net loss of $896,690 or $0.04 per share compared to profit of $1.944 million or $0.08 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $2.905 million from $4.563 million a year ago.

The company said it was affected by changes in hardware and tax device sales, while the growth in its CIS software segment was encouraging.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HKIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.