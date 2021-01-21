HitecVision announces exclusive talks to buy Exxon's UK assets

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Private equity fund HitecVision and its British unit Neo have entered exclusive negotiations to buy Exxon’s XOM.N upstream assets in the central and northern North Sea, Hitec said on Thursday.

Bids for Exxon Mobil's British North Sea oil and gas fields, which were expected to fetch about $1 billion after this year's oil price weakness, were due on Oct. 28, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters last September.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman )

