News & Insights

Stocks

HiTech Group Australia Reports Strong FY2024 Results

November 22, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hitech Group Australia Limited (AU:HIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HiTech Group Australia Limited has reported its best financial results in its 31-year history, with FY2024 showing a 16.5% increase in gross profit and a 10.9% rise in net profit after tax. The company declared a fully franked dividend of 5 cents per share, highlighting its strong cash reserves and robust business model amid growing ICT demand. HiTech remains optimistic for FY2025, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions to enhance shareholder returns.

For further insights into AU:HIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.