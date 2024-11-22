HiTech Group Australia Reports Strong FY2024 Results

Hitech Group Australia Limited (AU:HIT) has released an update.

HiTech Group Australia Limited has reported its best financial results in its 31-year history, with FY2024 showing a 16.5% increase in gross profit and a 10.9% rise in net profit after tax. The company declared a fully franked dividend of 5 cents per share, highlighting its strong cash reserves and robust business model amid growing ICT demand. HiTech remains optimistic for FY2025, focusing on organic growth and strategic acquisitions to enhance shareholder returns.

