HiTech Group Australia Cautions Investors in New Release

November 22, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Hitech Group Australia Limited (AU:HIT) has released an update.

HiTech Group Australia Limited has released an informational presentation, emphasizing that it does not constitute an offer or investment advice. The company advises potential investors to conduct their own research and seek professional guidance due to the inherent risks in securities transactions. This cautious approach is crucial for those interested in the financial markets.

