World Markets
PFC

Hitatchi and Petrofac to work on TenneT offshore power conversion stations

Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman

January 13, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - TenneT, the Dutch-German electricity grid operator, has struck an agreement for Hitachi Energy 6501.T and Petrofac PFC.L to work on two 2 gigawatt (GW) conversion stations it is planning in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but TenneT said it expects to award full framework contracts this quarter.

TenneT is building the conversion stations to collect electricity from offshore wind farms and send it onshore efficiently.

The company has been engaged to connect about two thirds of the 65 GW in offshore wind capacity targeted by Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium by 2030.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.