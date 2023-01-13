Hitatchi and Petrofac to work on TenneT offshore power conversion stations

AMSTERDAM, Jan 13 (Reuters) - TenneT, the Dutch-German electricity grid operator, has struck an agreement for Hitachi Energy 6501.T and Petrofac PFC.L to work on two 2 gigawatt (GW) conversion stations it is planning in the North Sea, the company said on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but TenneT said it expects to award full framework contracts this quarter.

TenneT is building the conversion stations to collect electricity from offshore wind farms and send it onshore efficiently.

The company has been engaged to connect about two thirds of the 65 GW in offshore wind capacity targeted by Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium by 2030.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman)

