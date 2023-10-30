Hitachi wins EU okay for $1.8 bln Thales deal

Story refiled without change

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said on Monday they cleared Hitachi's 6501.T 1.7-billion-euro ($1.80 billion) bid for Thales' TCFP.PA GTS railway signalling business on condition the Japanese company sells assets in France and Germany, as it offered to do so.

Reuters reported two weeks ago the European Commission was about to clear the deal.

($1 = 0.9434 euros)

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.