Hitachi wins EU okay for $1.8 bln Thales deal

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 30, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators said on Monday they cleared Hitachi's 6501.T 1.7-billion-euro ($1.80 billion) bid for Thales' TCFP.PA GTS railway signalling business on condition the Japanese company sells assets in France and Germany, as it offered to do so.

Reuters reported two weeks ago the European Commission was about to clear the deal.

($1 = 0.9434 euros)

