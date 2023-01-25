US Markets
KKR

Hitachi Transport to issue preferred share to KKR, raise $975 mln

January 25, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Tokyo Newsroom for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd 9086.T said on Wednesday it would raise 127.2 billion yen ($975 million) by issuing a single preferred share to majority shareholder KKR & Co KKR.N.

It will also issue a second class of preferred share for 10 billion yen to KKR as an indemnity claim.

Hitachi Transport is due to be delisted on Feb. 24 after the U.S. private equity firm's successful tender offer for it.

($1 = 130.4600 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.