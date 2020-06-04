Hitachi, Toshiba, Miraca to set up plant for antigen test kits

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japanese industrial conglomerates Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp, and Miraca Holdings subsidiary Fujirebio will jointly set up a plant in northern Japan to produce antigen coronavirus testing kits, the three companies said on Friday.

The new plant, to be operating by December, will help boost production of Fujirebio's testing kits, which received government approval in May, the companies said.

