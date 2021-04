TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell Hitachi Metals Ltd 5486.T to global private equity firm Bain Capital for 382 billion yen ($3.51 billion).

