Hitachi to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko for $4.55 billion

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Wednesday it would sell its listed chemicals unit to electronic materials maker Showa Denko 4004.T for 494 billion yen ($4.55 billion) as the Japanese industrial conglomerate overhauls its business portfolio.

Showa Denko said it was offering to pay a total of 964 billion yen for shares in Hitachi Chemical 4217.T, including from Hitachi as well as the market.

Showa Denko beat off rival bids from Nitto Denko Corp 6988.T, U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital LP and Carlyle Group LPCG.O. Hitachi Chemical is a supplier of materials for semiconductors, displays and lithium-ion batteries.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

