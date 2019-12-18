US Markets

Hitachi to sell chemical unit to Showa Denko for $4.55 billion

Contributors
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Hitachi Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell its listed chemicals unit to electronic materials maker Showa Denko for 494 billion yen ($4.55 billion) as the Japanese industrial conglomerate overhauls its business portfolio.

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Wednesday it would sell its listed chemicals unit to electronic materials maker Showa Denko 4004.T for 494 billion yen ($4.55 billion) as the Japanese industrial conglomerate overhauls its business portfolio.

Showa Denko said it was offering to pay a total of 964 billion yen for shares in Hitachi Chemical 4217.T, including from Hitachi as well as the market.

Showa Denko beat off rival bids from Nitto Denko Corp 6988.T, U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital LP and Carlyle Group LPCG.O. Hitachi Chemical is a supplier of materials for semiconductors, displays and lithium-ion batteries.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular