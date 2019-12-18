Hitachi to sell chemical unit, medical equipment business for $6 bln

Adds medical equipment biz sale to Fujifilm, background

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T said on Wednesday it would sell its listed chemicals unit and diagnostic imaging business in a deal totalling 673 billion yen ($6.2 billion), as the Japanese industrial conglomerate overhauls its business portfolio.

Hitachi will sell its 51% stake in Hitachi Chemical 4217.T for 494 billion yen to Showa Denko 4004.T. Hitachi Chemical is a supplier of materials for semiconductors, displays and lithium-ion batteries.

Showa Denko said it was offering to pay a total of 964 billion yen for shares in Hitachi Chemical 4217.T, including from Hitachi as well as the market.

Showa Denko beat rival bids from Nitto Denko Corp 6988.T, U.S. buyout funds Bain Capital LP and Carlyle Group LP CG.O.

Hitachi's diagnostic imaging business will be sold to Fujifilm Holdings Corp 4901.T for 179 billion yen as the Japanese photocopier and camera manufacturer deepens its push into healthcare.

The deal follows a recent series of acquisitions by Fujifilm, including a drugmaking business from U.S.-based Biogen Inc BIIB.O and two biotechnology units from JXTG Holdings Inc as growth at its legacy photocopy business stagnates.

Hitachi has been among the most aggressive of Japan's conglomerates in reorganising its business, selling non-core assets while buying foreign businesses to expand digital businesses.

The Japanese government has also pointed out potential conflicts of interest between publicly traded parent companies and their listed subsidiaries and set corporate governance guidelines for those companies.

Hitachi expects the sale to generate 389 billion yen in special profits.

($1 = 108.6400 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Stephen Coates)

