Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK

Japan's Hitachi Ltd has decided to sell about half of its 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co to trading firm Itochu Corp and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The sale would represent a final tranche of Hitachi’s decade-long business portfolio overhaul, in which it sold chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and chemicals maker Hitachi Chemical in recent years.

