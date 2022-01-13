Hitachi to sell about half of its stake in construction unit - NHK

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T has decided to sell about half of its 51% stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co 6305.T to trading firm Itochu Corp 8001.T and investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The sale would represent a final tranche of Hitachi’s decade-long business portfolio overhaul, in which it sold chip-making equipment manufacturer Hitachi Kokusai Electric and chemicals maker Hitachi Chemical in recent years.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chang-Ran Kim)

