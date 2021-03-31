US Markets

Hitachi to buy U.S. software developer GlobalLogic for $9.6 bln - Nikkei

Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd 6501.T plans to buy U.S. software company GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Shares in Hitachi fell 4% after the report, which came after a series of divestitures by the conglomerate, including sales of its chemical unit and a diagnostic imaging business.

Recent media reports have also said it is discussing a sale of Hitachi Metals Ltd 5486.T.

